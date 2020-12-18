Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

December 18, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-2 Cloudy 10

Incheon 01/-1 Cloudy 10

Suwon 02/-3 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 03/-2 Sleet 0

Daejeon 04/-1 Sleet 20

Chuncheon 01/-8 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 06/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/00 Sunny 60

Gwangju 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Jeju 10/06 Sunny 60

Daegu 06/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 08/01 Sunny 10

