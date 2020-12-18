Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 18, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-2 Cloudy 10
Incheon 01/-1 Cloudy 10
Suwon 02/-3 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 03/-2 Sleet 0
Daejeon 04/-1 Sleet 20
Chuncheon 01/-8 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 06/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/00 Sunny 60
Gwangju 07/-1 Cloudy 30
Jeju 10/06 Sunny 60
Daegu 06/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 08/01 Sunny 10
(END)
