Daewoo Shipbuilding halts Okpo shipyard over virus infections
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday it has suspended its Okpo shipyard for three days due to COVID-19 infections among its workers.
Three workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said.
"The work suspension will have a limited impact on the construction of ships as it applies for just the one business day of Friday and the other two days are the weekend," Yoon Yohan, a company spokesman, told Yonhap News Agency.
The shipyard is located in Okpo, Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul.
Daewoo Shipbuilding said an additional suspension will be considered if more confirmed cases are reported.
On Thursday, 1,400 workers took virus tests, and 2,000 more are slated to undergo the tests Friday.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
3
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
Jenny Holzer's works hit home at a 'time for questions'
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
-
1
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
2
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day
-
5
Seoul reports record-high daily COVID-19 cases