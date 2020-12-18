LG Electronics unveils dual inverter heat pump water heater
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, on Friday unveiled a new energy-efficient water heater to target consumers in Europe and North America.
The South Korean tech giant said it will launch its dual inverter heat pump water heater in European and North American markets in the first quarter of 2021. The new product will be available in 200-liter and 270-liter models.
LG said its dual inverter heat pump technology uses condensation heat to boost energy efficiency. The 270-liter model can save a maximum 74 percent of energy compared with other products that directly heat up water tanks with electricity, according to the company.
While most heat pump water heaters use constant-speed compressors, LG said it applied an inverter technology that changes motor and compressor speeds freely to increase energy efficiency of the product.
LG's latest water heater, which can also be controlled by the company's ThinQ app, is one of the honorees at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 Innovation Awards.
The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition that honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories.
