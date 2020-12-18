S. Korea's Q3 overseas direct investment dips 24 pct on pandemic
SEJONG, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas direct investment tumbled 24 percent in the third quarter of the year as the coronavirus pandemic dented global investment flows, government data showed Friday.
The value of investments made by South Korean companies came to US$10.77 billion in the July-September period, down 23.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It marked the third consecutive quarterly decline. Overseas direct investment fell 4 percent on-year in the first quarter before plunging 27 percent in the April-June quarter.
South Korea's net overseas direct investment, or total investments minus withdrawals, stood at $8.74 billion in the third quarter, down 20.2 percent from the same period last year.
The ministry said the sharp third-quarter decline resulted from the spread of COVID-19, which made economic activity remain in the doldrums across the world.
In particular, South Korea's investment in overseas real estate nose-dived 78.9 percent to $500 million.
The United States received the largest amount of South Korean investment, with its ratio reaching 20.1 percent, followed by China with 15.3 percent.
By sector, investments made by South Korean financial and insurance companies sank 37.4 percent on-year to $3.79 billion in the third quarter.
Manufacturing firms' overseas investments rose 2.4 percent to $3.61 billion, snapping the fourth straight quarter of decline, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
Jenny Holzer's works hit home at a 'time for questions'
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
-
1
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
2
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day
-
5
Seoul reports record-high daily COVID-19 cases