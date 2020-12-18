Celltrion inks supply agreement for COVID-19 test kit in U.S.
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. said Friday it has signed an agreement worth 240 billion won (US$220 million) to supply a diagnostic kit for the novel coronavirus in the United States.
Under the agreement, Celltrion's rapid antibody diagnostic test (RDT) kit for the new coronavirus, named DiaTrust, will be distributed by Prime Healthcare Distributors.
The kit was co-developed by the South Korean in-vitro diagnostic company Humasis.
The new antibody detection test is most suitable for identifying acute or early infection of the COVID-19 virus, Celltrion said.
The agreement came after Celltrion canceled en earlier agreement worth 210 billion won (US$185 million) with Prime Healthcare Distributors to distribute its rapid antigen kit, Sampinute.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
Jenny Holzer's works hit home at a 'time for questions'
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
-
1
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
2
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
Seoul reports record-high daily COVID-19 cases
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 3rd day, toughest curbs still under review