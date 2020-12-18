Seoul stocks trade almost flat late Fri. morning on virus woes
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Friday morning amid growing concerns over the country's recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.83 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,769.6 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The main index started off higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes of progress in new U.S. stimulus negotiations.
The index, however, shifted to negative terrain after South Korea reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for a third day in a row.
Authorities are currently reviewing implementing the toughest social distancing measures, which would place the country in a quasi-lockdown.
Most large caps in Seoul traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics remained unchanged, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.26 percent.
Biopharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 0.37 percent, while Celltrion climbed 1 percent.
LG Chem, the country's leading chemical company, retreated 2.17 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI slipped 0.53 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver was down 0.88 percent, with rival Kakao shedding 0.68 percent.
The country's largest automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.52 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,098.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.3 won from the previous session's close.
