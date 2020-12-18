Ex-Busan mayor attends arrest warrant hearing amid second sexual harassment allegations
BUSAN, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don appeared at a court here Friday for a hearing on an arrest warrant sought against him over sexual harassment allegations.
The Busan District Prosecutors Office, earlier this week, requested the warrant against him on charges of sexual harassment, abuse of power and false accusation. He's accused of having made inappropriate advances to two female employees of the city authorities.
Two civic groups filed criminal complaints against him earlier this year. At that time, the Busan District Court rejected to issue an arrest warrant, saying there was not sufficient reason to investigate the case with him in detention.
In October, a YouTube channel raised another sexual harassment allegation against the 72-year-old. The prosecution also probed it, while Oh filed a defamation lawsuit against the channel creators.
From the ruling Democratic Party (DP), Oh was elected as the mayor of the country's second-largest city in the 2018 local elections. But he resigned over sexual misconduct allegations and later was expelled from his party.
One of the victims, who claimed that Oh sexually harassed her at the mayor's office during business hours in April, has filed a petition, pleading with the court to grant the warrant so that she could get back to her normal life. Her identity was withheld.
She said she was suffering from severe depression and living in constant fear that the mayor would seek to get revenge.
"I don't really understand why I am suffering this much. I did nothing wrong," she wrote.
While Oh admitted to his wrongdoing, he argued that he was suffering from cognitive dissonance and that his acts were not intentional.
A court's decision is expected to come out later in the day.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
Jenny Holzer's works hit home at a 'time for questions'
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
-
1
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
2
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
Seoul reports record-high daily COVID-19 cases
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 3rd day, toughest curbs still under review