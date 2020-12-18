Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Samho workers go on partial strike over wage dispute

All News 12:01 December 18, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. began a partial strike Friday after they failed to narrow differences with the management over wages, its parent Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said.

The workers in the morning shift walked away from their production lines at 10 a.m. in a six-hour strike while those on the evening shift plan to put down their tools at 10 p.m. for another six-hour strike.

The labor union calls for, among other things, pay raise, the abolition of the wage peak system and the hiring of new workers.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. shows its shipyard in Yeongam, about 346 kilometers southwest of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

