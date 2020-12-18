Residents' foreign currency deposits hit new high in Nov.
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea reached a new high in November on increased corporate holdings of yuan and euro deposits, central bank data showed Friday.
Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents amounted to US$93.61 billion as of end-November, up $290 million from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Residents' foreign currency deposits renewed their record for the second consecutive month after plunging by $3.1 billion in September.
Residents include local citizens, foreigners staying here for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.
The BOK said companies increased yuan and euro holdings amid improving overseas shipments, while dollar deposits declined as firms repaid debt and hiked stakes in overseas subsidiaries.
The dollar-denominated deposits declined by $460 million on-month to $79.86 billion last month, while yuan-denominated deposits rose by $420 million to $1.68 billion. Euro deposits gained by $100 million to $4.5 billion.
Corporate deposits declined by $140 million to $74.59 billion, while deposits held by individuals increased by $430 million on-month to $19.02 billion, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
Jenny Holzer's works hit home at a 'time for questions'
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
-
1
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
2
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
Seoul reports record-high daily COVID-19 cases
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 3rd day, toughest curbs still under review