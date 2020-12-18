Ceremony held to honor over 500 sets of remains of soldiers killed in Korean War
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held a ceremony Friday to honor a total of 514 sets of recently unearthed remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, vowing to make every effort until the last remains are returned to loved ones.
The ceremony took place at the Seoul National Cemetery, attended by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Defense Minister Suh Wook and around 50 senior government and military officials.
The remains include 127 sets discovered during this year's excavation work on Arrowhead Ridge inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), 147 sets repatriated from the United States in June, and others found in extensive operations across the country, according to the ministry.
Of them, 19 were identified and returned to their families. The remaining unidentified remains will be moved to the Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification under the defense ministry for further analysis, the ministry said.
"Currently, we have DNA samples from only 60,000 families. We will continue to work hard to discover remains and collect more DNA data for identification," the ministry said in a statement.
South Korea launched the excavation work in 2000 as it marked the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the war. Since then, it has discovered around 10,000 sets of remains, with nearly 120,000 troops yet to be retrieved.
During the three-year war, 178,569 South Korean and U.N. soldiers were killed, and 42,769 others remain unaccounted for, according to government data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Jenny Holzer's works hit home at a 'time for questions'
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
1
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
2
(LEAD) Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 3rd day, toughest curbs still under review
-
3
Gov't to make 'bold' decision on social distancing when necessary: PM
-
4
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 3rd day, toughest curbs still under review
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day