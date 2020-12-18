Moon wishes Macron quick recovery from COVID-19
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a consolation message Friday to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
It's "regrettable to hear the news of your sudden coronavirus infection," Moon wrote on his Twitter account. The note, written in French, began with "M. le President @EmmanuelMacron."
Moon pointed out that he and Macron talked about overcoming COVID-19 in their phone talks two weeks earlier.
He expressed hope for Macron's quick recovery and the stabilization of the virus situation in the European nation. The 43-year-old was confirmed Thursday to have contracted the virus.
