Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 December 18, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Dec. 14 -- S. Korea's parliament passes bill on banning cross-border launch of anti-Pyongyang leaflets

-- Pompeo says N. Korea a greater threat than Russia in cyber security

16 -- UN passes N. Korean human rights resolution for 16th consecutive year

17 -- N. Korea says leader Kim visits mausoleum to mark late father's death anniversary
