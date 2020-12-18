Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 December 18, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Dec. 14 -- S. Korea's parliament passes bill on banning cross-border launch of anti-Pyongyang leaflets
-- Pompeo says N. Korea a greater threat than Russia in cyber security
16 -- UN passes N. Korean human rights resolution for 16th consecutive year
17 -- N. Korea says leader Kim visits mausoleum to mark late father's death anniversary
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Jenny Holzer's works hit home at a 'time for questions'
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
1
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
2
(LEAD) Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 3rd day, toughest curbs still under review
-
3
Gov't to make 'bold' decision on social distancing when necessary: PM
-
4
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 3rd day, toughest curbs still under review
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day