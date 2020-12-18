Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea begins regular wintertime drills, no unusual signs detected yet: JCS
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has begun regular wintertime military drills, and no unusual movements have been detected so far, the South Korean military said Tuesday.
"We believe that North Korea began their regular wintertime drills," Col. Kim Jun-rak, spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told a regular briefing. "South Korea and the U.S. intelligence authorities are closely monitoring related movements in close coordination."
The drills have yet to be in full swing, and there are no signs indicating any imminent provocative acts, according to a JCS officer.
------------
N.K. focused on domestic issues ahead of party meeting, but provocations possible at any time: defense chief
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is focused on economic and domestic issues ahead of a rare party congress set for next month but can undertake provocations at any time, according to South Korea's defense minister and top military commanders Wednesday.
The assessment came during a biannual meeting of top commanders presided over by Defense Minister Suh Wook. It was attended by dozens of high-level military officers and government officials from related agencies, with some participating via a video link due to the new coronavirus.
"North Korea has been focusing on internal unity and the stabilization of people's livelihoods amid economic hardships, while making all-out efforts to prepare for the eighth party congress," Suh said.
------------
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late father's death anniversary
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a mausoleum for his late father and leader Kim Jong-il to mark the anniversary of his death, state media reported Thursday.
Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where Kim Jong-il's body lies in state, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The visit was to mark the ninth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il, who passed away in 2011. It is not known when the visit was made, but the KCNA usually reports the leader's activity a day later.
(END)
