KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 89,700 UP 4,800
DOOSAN 53,300 DN 400
KiaMtr 62,200 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,200 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 33,350 UP 100
HITEJINRO 32,100 UP 300
Yuhan 72,300 UP 4,100
CJ LOGISTICS 163,500 UP 3,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15150 0
KAL 27,000 0
NEXENTIRE 6,420 UP 220
CHONGKUNDANG 243,500 UP 50,000
KCC 193,000 UP 1,000
SKBP 181,500 UP 5,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,370 UP 370
AmoreG 55,800 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 189,000 DN 1,500
SamyangFood 99,400 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,050 0
CJ CheilJedang 376,000 DN 6,000
TaekwangInd 757,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongCement 7,150 UP 90
ORION Holdings 13,750 UP 250
Daesang 25,900 0
SKNetworks 4,735 DN 30
SK hynix 118,500 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 531,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,600 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 39,000 UP 1,350
Kogas 32,000 UP 1,000
Hanwha 26,400 DN 150
DB HiTek 35,600 DN 750
CJ 83,200 DN 100
JWPHARMA 35,000 UP 1,450
LG Corp. 78,500 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 107,000 UP 2,000
BoryungPharm 20,350 UP 900
L&L 10,300 DN 100
