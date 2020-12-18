KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,900 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,950 UP 50
Shinsegae 240,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 307,500 UP 5,500
Hyosung 81,600 DN 400
LGInt 25,100 DN 1,150
DongkukStlMill 8,100 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,400 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 212,000 UP 36,500
BukwangPharm 32,350 UP 1,900
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,700 DN 700
FOOSUNG 11,500 UP 1,200
GCH Corp 36,900 DN 1,200
SGBC 49,850 UP 7,500
KEPCO 28,300 UP 2,300
Daewoong 67,300 UP 6,900
LotteChilsung 110,000 UP 2,500
Binggrae 55,200 UP 100
LS 71,800 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,600 DN 70
POSCO 269,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,900 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,950 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,855 DN 55
LOTTE 34,450 UP 150
GC Corp 404,000 DN 8,000
GS E&C 37,200 UP 1,100
DB INSURANCE 44,950 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,700 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 568,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 222,000 DN 2,000
SamsungElec 73,000 DN 300
NHIS 11,850 0
SK Discovery 65,000 UP 300
NamsunAlum 4,915 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 3,835 DN 30
HtlShilla 82,000 UP 300
Hanmi Science 73,800 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 168,000 DN 3,000
