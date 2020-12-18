KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 105,000 DN 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,250 UP 200
KSOE 108,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,560 DN 70
SKC 91,800 UP 200
GS Retail 34,550 0
Ottogi 556,000 0
IlyangPharm 63,100 UP 1,000
F&F 84,700 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 49,600 DN 200
LS ELECTRIC 59,800 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,200 DN 1,350
IS DONGSEO 50,500 DN 300
S-Oil 70,600 DN 600
LG Innotek 166,000 DN 1,000
OCI 76,800 UP 400
SamsungHvyInd 7,080 DN 110
SYC 52,900 UP 900
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 266,500 DN 500
HMM 13,800 DN 550
HYUNDAI WIA 48,950 DN 500
KorZinc 405,500 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 140,500 DN 2,000
Mobis 250,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,050 UP 450
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 UP 250
S-1 86,300 UP 1,000
ZINUS 99,700 UP 2,300
COWAY 71,300 UP 1,100
Handsome 29,600 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,800 DN 700
Hanchem 176,500 UP 2,500
Asiana Airlines 4,440 DN 40
DWS 32,150 DN 300
SamsungSecu 42,350 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 11,750 0
SKTelecom 246,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 49,000 DN 950
HyundaiElev 40,900 DN 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 UP 400
