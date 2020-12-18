KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanon Systems 15,550 DN 600
SK 243,500 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 149,500 DN 1,000
IBK 9,360 DN 80
DONGSUH 32,550 UP 650
SamsungEng 13,050 0
SAMSUNG C&T 129,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,480 UP 210
SAMSUNG CARD 35,400 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 21,300 DN 500
KT 25,300 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL162500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 16,400 DN 300
LG Uplus 11,850 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,900 0
KT&G 88,000 UP 2,200
DHICO 13,900 DN 450
Doosanfc 58,700 UP 2,900
LG Display 17,950 DN 450
Kangwonland 23,200 UP 100
NAVER 282,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 367,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 863,000 DN 5,000
KIWOOM 125,500 DN 1,500
DSME 26,950 0
DSINFRA 8,150 DN 90
DWEC 4,610 UP 280
DongwonF&B 180,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 31,650 UP 1,400
LGH&H 1,611,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 814,000 DN 16,000
KEPCO E&C 18,350 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,600 DN 3,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,850 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 95,800 DN 1,100
Celltrion 356,000 UP 4,500
Huchems 24,650 UP 50
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,600 UP 300
KIH 75,700 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 31,000 DN 400
