KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 38,050 0
CJ CGV 24,300 UP 700
LIG Nex1 30,050 UP 1,000
Fila Holdings 43,800 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,800 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,660 0
AMOREPACIFIC 208,500 DN 500
SK Innovation 188,500 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 28,100 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 44,950 DN 300
Hansae 17,450 UP 450
LG HAUSYS 77,300 0
Youngone Corp 32,250 UP 100
CSWIND 179,500 UP 2,000
GKL 16,750 UP 450
KOLON IND 40,850 DN 300
HanmiPharm 353,500 UP 5,000
BNK Financial Group 5,850 DN 20
emart 153,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY395 50 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 45,900 UP 300
HANJINKAL 60,800 DN 100
DoubleUGames 61,900 UP 2,400
CUCKOO 97,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 97,300 UP 100
MANDO 52,900 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 60,600 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 30,250 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,750 DN 150
Netmarble 125,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S308500 UP6000
ORION 128,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,200 UP 450
BGF Retail 132,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 386,000 UP 5,500
HDC-OP 26,350 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 9,950 DN 150
Big Hit 162,000 UP 500
