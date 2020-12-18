N. Korea's production of crops down 5.2 pct in 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run agricultural administration said Friday the combined production of crops by North Korea is estimated to have decreased 5.2 percent on-year in 2020 due mainly to poor weather conditions.
North Korea's production of food crops is estimated to have reached 4.4 million tons this year, down 240,000 tons from 2019, according to the data compiled by the Rural Development Administration.
"It seems that North Korea's overall output of crops fell due to the poor weather conditions and typhoons over August and September," the administration said in a report.
By segments, the production of rice decreased 9.8 percent over the period to reach 2.02 million tons.
The production of corn also edged down 0.7 percent to 1.51 million tons due to the prolonged rainy season.
North Korea's harvest of potatoes and sweet potatoes decreased 5.3 percent to reach 540,000 tons as well, according to the data.
The output of barley, on the other hand, advanced 6.7 percent on-year to 160,000 tons due to the warm temperature over winter.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Jenny Holzer's works hit home at a 'time for questions'
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
1
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
2
(LEAD) Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 3rd day, toughest curbs still under review
-
3
Gov't to make 'bold' decision on social distancing when necessary: PM
-
4
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 3rd day, toughest curbs still under review
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day