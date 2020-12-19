Korean-language dailies

-- Even judges not well aware of 'suspended penalty sentence' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Land Minister nominee Byeon made controversy by saying, 'How can poor people eat out unless they are out of their mind' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't says vaccine to be available in Feb.-March, but no time frame for vaccine contract (Donga llbo)

-- Another COVID-19 patient died waiting to be admitted to hospital, bed shortage becomes reality (Segye Times)

-- Sixth death as no hospital beds are left, 841 waiting to be admitted in capital area alone (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't repeatedly says vaccine will be secured next year, no progress made (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Vaccine contracts lag while COVID-19 spreads fast (Hankyoreh)

-- Six died this month, concerns rise over hospital bed shortage (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Collaboration' becomes highly popular, breaks boundaries among industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hospital bed for COVID-19 running out, vaccine not in sight (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)