Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 19, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -2/-10 Sunny 10

Incheon -2/-9 Cloudy 10

Suwon -1/-10 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 00/-9 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 02/-9 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon -1/-15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 04/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-6 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 04/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeju 06/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 03/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 05/-3 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!