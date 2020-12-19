Random testing finds 286 COVID-19 cases in capital area in 5 days
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The government's ongoing random testing, launched in the greater Seoul area at the beginning of this week, has identified nearly 300 cases of COVID-19 so far, a government agency on the coronavirus pandemic said Saturday.
According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, an additional 116 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 at the capital area random testing centers Friday, raising the five-day total to 286.
The 116 new cases -- 81 in Seoul, 25 in Gyeonggi Province and 10 in Incheon -- were confirmed out of 48,496 people tested by the random screening centers, the agency said, noting about 98 percent of them were screened by the so-called polymerase chain reaction test (PCR), designed to detect the virus's genetic material.
In a bid to preemptively find "hidden infected people" through random testing, the government has been installing temporary coronavirus testing facilities at about 150 locations in the capital area, including Seoul City Hall and Seoul Station, since Monday. Those random testing centers will operate until Jan. 3.
The agency said the random screening facilities have conducted a total of 119,207 coronavirus tests in the five-day period. So far, 131 random testing centers have opened -- 51 in Seoul, 70 in Gyeonggi Province and 10 in Incheon, it added.
The government has been asking all capital area citizens to voluntarily visit the random testing centers to help stem the spread of the disease. Anybody can easily take the coronavirus test at those centers after offering their mobile phone numbers, regardless of symptoms and epidemiological reasons.
In Seoul, the number of new daily coronavirus cases rose by 384 on Saturday. Excluding two patients from abroad, all other cases came from the capital.
The Saturday figure, the fourth highest on record for Seoul, marked a slight fall from the all-time high of 423 recorded the previous day. Throughout this month, the number of daily cases in the capital has fluctuated between 200 to 423.
