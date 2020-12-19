(2nd LD) More than 180 virus cases reported at Seoul detention center
(ATTN: ADDS 1st photo; CHANGES 2nd photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- A mass infection of the novel coronavirus was reported at a major correctional facility in Seoul, health authorities said Saturday, amid the third wave of the pandemic in the country.
Among 2,400 individuals incarcerated at Seoul Dongbu Detention Center, 184 tested positive for COVID-19, the authorities said after conducting virus tests on all inmates Friday. One worker at the jailhouse was also found to have contracted the virus.
The massive testing came after 14 workers at the facility tested positive for the virus Tuesday.
Most of the virus cases reportedly came from a ward accommodating new inmates. Correction officials transfer new inmates to existing wards after isolating them for two weeks to check for COVID-19 symptoms. However, health authorities suspect that asymptomatic patients among new inmates caused a massive outbreak at the prison.
The justice ministry said it has disinfected wards after separating virus-infected inmates from others. It has also temporarily suspended receptions, inmate transfers and reform events at the facility.
The ministry added epidemiological investigation is currently taking place with health officials and that it has set up a cohort isolation plan for the facility.
Seoul Dongbu Detention Center is where former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak is serving his jail sentence. He reportedly tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Lee has been incarcerated at the facility since Nov. 2 after an appeals court handed down a 17-year jail term to him in a corruption case.
Meanwhile, South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases topped the 1,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day Saturday. The country reported 1,053 COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 48,570.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
