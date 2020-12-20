N.K. premier calls for building Mt. Kumgang tourist area 'our own way'
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun visited the Mount Kumgang region on the country's eastern coast and called for building a modern and all-inclusive international tourist area "our own way," state media reported Sunday.
"He called for pushing ahead with the development project of turning Mt. Kumgang area into modern and all-inclusive international tourist and cultural area under yearly and phased plans," he was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency.
"He stressed the need to build the tourist area our own way in which national character and modernity are combined while in good harmony with the natural scenery of the diamond mountain so as to turn the famous mountain of the nation into the one well-known for serving the people and a cultural resort envied by the whole world," he added.
Launched in 1998, a tour program to Mount Kumgang was regarded as a major inter-Korean cooperative project until it was suspended in 2008 after a female tourist was shot to death by a North Korean guard.
North Korea, however, has pushed to turn the region into an international tourist area since leader Kim Jong-un ordered the removal of all the "unpleasant-looking" South Korean-built facilities there in October 2019, saying the North should not rely on Seoul for its development.
