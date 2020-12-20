Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 December 20, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-7 Sunny 0
Incheon 01/-6 Cloudy 0
Suwon 02/-8 Sunny 0
Cheongju 03/-6 Sunny 0
Daejeon 04/-6 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 01/-15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 05/-5 Sunny 0
Jeonju 05/-4 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 06/-2 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 05/-4 Sunny 0
Busan 07/-2 Sunny 0
(END)
