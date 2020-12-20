Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 December 20, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-7 Sunny 0

Incheon 01/-6 Cloudy 0

Suwon 02/-8 Sunny 0

Cheongju 03/-6 Sunny 0

Daejeon 04/-6 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 01/-15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 05/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 05/-4 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 06/-2 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 05/-4 Sunny 0

Busan 07/-2 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!