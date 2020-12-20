Ahn Cheol-soo declares bid for Seoul mayoral by-election
All News 11:06 December 20, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, head of the minor opposition People's Party, announced Sunday he will run in next year's Seoul mayoral by-election.
He said he hopes to become a "unified candidate" for the opposition bloc.
