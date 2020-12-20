(3rd LD) Ahn Cheol-soo declares bid for Seoul mayoral by-election
(ATTN: ADDS ruling party's response in 10th para)
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, head of the minor opposition People's Party, announced Sunday he will run in next year's Seoul mayoral by-election in order to pave the way for a presidential power transition.
He made clear that he wants to become a "unified candidate" for the opposition bloc.
It will be his third bid for the Seoul mayorship following his previous ones in 2011 and 2018. He also finished in third in the 2017 presidential race.
Ahn accused the liberal Moon Jae-in administration of killing democracy and stressed the significance of the election slated for April 7 next year.
"I thought I should throw myself into the race to prevent the situation of a (presidential) power change becoming impossible with a defeat in the Seoul mayor election," he said during a press conference at the National Assembly.
If the opposition bloc were to win the race, it would mean coming closer to victory in the presidential poll in March 2022, according to Ahn. He said he would "lay a bridge" for that.
Ahn, a former medical doctor and software entrepreneur, is a harsh critic of the Moon government, under which he claims South Korea's democracy has been declared dead.
"The Moon Jae-in administration is becoming an enemy of democracy and a dictatorship," he said.
He added he's open to "fair competition" with members of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) seeking the Seoul mayorship as well. He also hinted at the possibility that he won't run in the 2022 presidential election, saying his top priority, for now, is to have the opposition forces win the mayoral race and regain presidential power.
But the ruling Democratic Party claimed that Ahn's move is a political attempt to run in the presidential election.
It remains uncertain whether the PPP will accept his call for a single candidate to take on the ruling party in the election.
The Seoul mayor seat has been left vacant since the July death of Park Won-soon. He was found dead on a mountain in Seoul in an apparent suicide after he was accused of sexually assaulting his female assistant.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
