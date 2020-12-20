KBO's Eagles hire ex-MLB coach Johnny Washington as new hitting coach
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles announced Sunday they've hired former San Diego Padres' hitting coach Johnny Washington.
As the new hitting coach for the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, Washington will be tasked with improving the league's most anemic offense in the 2020 season.
The California native joins an international staff led by first-year Venezuelan manager Carlos Subero, American bench coach Darryl Kennedy and the U.S.-born Puerto Rican pitching coach Jose Rosado.
Though Washington is relatively young for a coach at 36, the former infielder brings a decade of coaching experience across several levels.
After coaching in the minors in the Los Angeles Dodgers system, Washington joined the Padres' staff as the first base coach in 2017 and became their hitting coach two years later.
Following that season, Washington interviewed for the Los Angeles Angels' managerial position.
The Eagles posted the KBO's worst record in 2020 at 46-95-3 (wins-losses-ties) behind a dismal offense. They ranked last in the league in these categories: batting average (.245), runs (551), home runs (79), hits (1,189), strikeouts (1,163), walks (462), on-base percentage (.320) and slugging percentage (.338).
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
5
S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to expand child care subsidies to boost low birthrate
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(LEAD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
2
USFK ups antivirus scheme for all areas in S. Korea amid resurgent pandemic
-
3
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 4th day, concerns rise over hospital capacity
-
4
New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
5
'Mysterious structure' set up at Pyongyang square for upcoming party congress: 38 North