Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party, gov't set on providing rent subsidies to small biz hit by pandemic (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Korea at risk of reporting '3,000 daily infections in 2-3 weeks' (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Pfizer, Moderna unable to supply vaccines before March' (Donga llbo)

-- No. of COVID-19 patients in serious condition up threefold, gov't struggling with shortage of hospital beds (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ahn Cheol-soo announces bid for Seoul mayoral race (Segye Times)

-- No hospital bed left for seriously ill COVID-19 patients as infected hit 50,000 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Experts call for utmost efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Municipalities push to ban gatherings of 5 or more people (Hankyoreh)

-- Mobilization of hospital beds falls short of rise in seriously ill COVID-19 patients (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ahn Cheol-soo announces bid for Seoul mayor race (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- PM: 'Vaccines were not considered very seriously due to small no. of infections' (Korea Economic Daily)

