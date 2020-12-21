Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party, gov't set on providing rent subsidies to small biz hit by pandemic (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Korea at risk of reporting '3,000 daily infections in 2-3 weeks' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Pfizer, Moderna unable to supply vaccines before March' (Donga llbo)
-- No. of COVID-19 patients in serious condition up threefold, gov't struggling with shortage of hospital beds (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo announces bid for Seoul mayoral race (Segye Times)
-- No hospital bed left for seriously ill COVID-19 patients as infected hit 50,000 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Experts call for utmost efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Municipalities push to ban gatherings of 5 or more people (Hankyoreh)
-- Mobilization of hospital beds falls short of rise in seriously ill COVID-19 patients (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo announces bid for Seoul mayor race (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- PM: 'Vaccines were not considered very seriously due to small no. of infections' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Daily COVID cases hit a record 1,097 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- More Koreans dying of COVID-19 without ever receiving care (Korea Herald)
-- ICU bed shortages hit Korea amid 3rd wave of COVID-19 (Korea Times)
