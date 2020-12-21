S. Korea's exports rise 1.2 pct in first 20 days of Dec.
All News 09:03 December 21, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports advanced 1.2 percent on-year in the first 20 days of December helped by strong sales of chips, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$30.8 billion in the Dec. 1-20 period, compared with $30.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
Most Saved
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to expand child care subsidies to boost low birthrate
-
1
New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
2
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
3
(LEAD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin COVID-19 vaccination in Q1 2021, PM says
-
5
S. Korea to begin COVID-19 vaccination in Q1 2021, PM says