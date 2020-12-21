Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports rise 1.2 pct in first 20 days of Dec.

All News 09:03 December 21, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports advanced 1.2 percent on-year in the first 20 days of December helped by strong sales of chips, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$30.8 billion in the Dec. 1-20 period, compared with $30.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

