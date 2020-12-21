Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

December 21, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-6 Sunny 20

Incheon 03/-5 Cloudy 20

Suwon 04/-6 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 04/-5 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 06/-4 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 03/-13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-3 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/06 Cloudy 20

Daegu 07/-4 Cloudy 30

Busan 08/00 Sunny 0

