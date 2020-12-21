T'way Air to adopt 3 A330-300 jets next year
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- T'way Air, a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Monday it will adopt three A330-300s next year in preemptive efforts to meet the post-coronavirus travel demand.
T'way Air has recently signed a letter of intent with European aircraft maker Airbus to lease the A330-300 passenger jets and plans to gradually inject them on the long-haul routes to Australia, Croatia, Singapore and Malaysia, the company said in a statement.
T'way Air suspended most of its international routes in March as countries strengthened their entry restrictions amid virus fears. It recently resumed flights to Tokyo and Osaka to meet business travel demand.
The budget carrier currently operates 27 B737-800 chartered planes.
In October, the company began using two of its 27 B737-800 passenger jets to carry cargo on the Incheon-Ho Chi Minh City route as travel demand has dried up.
It plans to place the cargo, such as textiles and electronic parts, on the seats of the two B737-800s, and it will consider utilizing more passenger jets for cargo delivery depending on market conditions.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to expand child care subsidies to boost low birthrate
-
1
New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
2
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
3
(LEAD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000 on fewer tests, daily death toll hits new high
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin COVID-19 vaccination in Q1 2021, PM says