Presidential secretary for peace planning tapped as new chief nuclear envoy
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Noh Kyu-duk, presidential secretary for peace planning, has been named South Korea's new chief nuclear negotiator, the foreign ministry announced Monday.
Noh will replace Lee Do-hoon as the special representative for the Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, according to the ministry's press release.
Before holding the current post at the Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, Noh, a career diplomat, had served as the foreign ministry's spokesperson and the presidential secretary for security strategy.
Lee, who was appointed to the post in September 2017, has become the longest-serving top nuclear envoy.
