N.K. completes building musical instrument factory ordered by late former leader
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has completed the construction of a factory manufacturing indigenous musical instruments as instructed by its late former leader Kim Jong-il nine years ago, state media reported Monday.
The factory specializing in producing traditional instruments, including zither-like string instruments "ongnyugeum" and "gayageum," recently began operations in Pyongyang, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The construction of a comprehensive production base of national musical instruments that can produce dozens of different string, wood and percussion instruments with local facilities has laid the groundwork for advancing our national musical instruments," the KCNA said.
The factory appears to have adopted an automated production line based on "computer-numerical control (CNC) facilities."
The construction of the factory was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's late father and leader Kim Jong-il in August 2011 before his death later that year, according to the KCNA.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to expand child care subsidies to boost low birthrate
-
1
New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
2
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000 on fewer tests, daily death toll hits new high
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin COVID-19 vaccination in Q1 2021, PM says
-
5
(LEAD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril