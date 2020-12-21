Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. completes building musical instrument factory ordered by late former leader

December 21, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has completed the construction of a factory manufacturing indigenous musical instruments as instructed by its late former leader Kim Jong-il nine years ago, state media reported Monday.

The factory specializing in producing traditional instruments, including zither-like string instruments "ongnyugeum" and "gayageum," recently began operations in Pyongyang, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The construction of a comprehensive production base of national musical instruments that can produce dozens of different string, wood and percussion instruments with local facilities has laid the groundwork for advancing our national musical instruments," the KCNA said.

The factory appears to have adopted an automated production line based on "computer-numerical control (CNC) facilities."

The construction of the factory was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's late father and leader Kim Jong-il in August 2011 before his death later that year, according to the KCNA.

This image captured from the website of the Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North Korean Workers' Party, on Dec. 21, 2020, shows the completed factory of traditional musical instruments in Pyongyang. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

