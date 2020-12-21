Military hospital near Seoul begins receiving COVID-19 patients
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- A military hospital in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, began receiving coronavirus patients on Monday, the defense ministry said, amid a shortage of hospital beds due to a spike in the number of new infections.
The hospital can provide up to 80 beds for COVID-19 patients, according to the ministry.
Two other military hospitals in the southeastern city of Daegu and the central city of Daejeon also opened to civilians last week as part of the military's efforts to help the government's handling of the pandemic.
On Monday, South Korea added 925 new virus cases, raising the total caseload to 50,591. The daily virus death toll hit a record high of 24.
Among the military population, 483 infections have been reported so far, with no additional cases reported on the day.
