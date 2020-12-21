Seoul stocks extend losses on profit-taking
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Monday morning on increased valuation pressure, after the benchmark index closed at an all-time high the previous session despite surging new coronavirus cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.67 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,758.51 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a weak start as foreigners and institutions are set to lock in gains as the country's soaring COVID-19 cases increased concerns of stronger social distancing measures.
Chip and auto heavyweights led the KOSPI's retreat, while pharmaceuticals advanced.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 1.1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.95 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, lost 1.59 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 0.49 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI retreated 0.53 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics moved up 0.87 percent, and Celltrion jumped 2.81 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver declined 0.71 percent, but its rival Kakao climbed 1.36 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,101.0 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
