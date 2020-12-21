KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 54,800 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 187,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 35,100 UP 2,750
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,100 UP 400
Daesang 26,100 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,790 UP 55
KCC 189,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 177,000 DN 4,500
LGInt 24,950 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 8,180 UP 80
Hyundai M&F INS 23,500 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 75,500 UP 6,300
ShinhanGroup 33,500 UP 150
HITEJINRO 32,050 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 163,500 0
DOOSAN 53,500 UP 200
DaelimInd 93,500 UP 3,800
GS Retail 34,600 UP 50
Ottogi 562,000 UP 6,000
F&F 84,700 0
NamsunAlum 4,840 DN 75
MERITZ SECU 3,845 UP 10
HtlShilla 81,100 DN 900
Hanmi Science 74,800 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 168,000 0
Hanssem 105,000 0
Daewoong 67,300 0
SamyangFood 101,000 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,200 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 376,500 UP 500
TaekwangInd 777,000 UP 20,000
SsangyongCement 7,160 UP 10
KAL 26,700 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,590 UP 220
LG Corp. 78,600 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 107,000 0
BoryungPharm 21,150 UP 800
L&L 10,300 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,400 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,800 DN 150
