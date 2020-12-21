KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14850 DN300
KiaMtr 61,300 DN 900
SK hynix 116,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 538,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,250 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,400 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 39,900 UP 900
Kogas 31,050 DN 950
Hanwha 26,550 UP 150
DB HiTek 36,500 UP 900
CJ 83,900 UP 700
JWPHARMA 36,500 UP 1,500
ORION Holdings 13,900 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 6,300 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 261,000 UP 17,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,350 UP 100
KSOE 110,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,150 DN 50
LS ELECTRIC 64,000 UP 4,200
KorZinc 423,000 UP 17,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,230 UP 150
SYC 58,200 UP 5,300
HyundaiMipoDock 50,700 UP 1,100
IS DONGSEO 51,000 UP 500
S-Oil 70,200 DN 400
LG Innotek 169,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 264,500 DN 2,000
HMM 13,600 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 48,150 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 140,500 0
SKC 93,700 UP 1,900
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,600 UP 40
Mobis 249,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,700 DN 350
Shinsegae 238,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 306,000 DN 1,500
Hyosung 82,000 UP 400
LOTTE 34,550 UP 100
Binggrae 55,600 UP 400
(MORE)
