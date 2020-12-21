KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GCH Corp 37,400 UP 500
SK Discovery 66,900 UP 1,900
LS 72,800 UP 1,000
GC Corp 404,000 0
GS E&C 37,050 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 566,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 223,500 UP 1,500
LotteChilsung 108,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,880 UP 280
POSCO 274,500 UP 5,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,400 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,950 0
SAMSUNG SDS 179,500 UP 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,855 0
DB INSURANCE 45,300 UP 350
SamsungElec 73,000 0
NHIS 11,700 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 DN 100
S-1 86,300 0
OCI 87,600 UP 10,800
ZINUS 100,000 UP 300
Hanchem 181,000 UP 4,500
DWS 31,600 DN 550
Handsome 29,700 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 4,390 DN 50
COWAY 71,800 UP 500
SAMSUNG CARD 35,400 0
CheilWorldwide 21,250 DN 50
KT 25,600 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL160500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 15,650 DN 750
LG Uplus 12,200 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,800 DN 100
KT&G 88,600 UP 600
DHICO 13,900 0
Doosanfc 58,100 DN 600
LG Display 17,600 DN 350
SK 240,500 DN 3,000
Hanon Systems 15,250 DN 300
