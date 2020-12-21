KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kangwonland 23,300 UP 100
NAVER 284,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 379,500 UP 12,500
NCsoft 864,000 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 124,000 DN 1,500
DSME 26,750 DN 200
DSINFRA 8,120 DN 30
DWEC 4,610 0
DongwonF&B 180,000 0
KEPCO KPS 31,100 DN 550
LGH&H 1,630,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 815,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 17,950 DN 400
Fila Holdings 43,350 DN 450
FOOSUNG 11,450 DN 50
SK Innovation 187,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 28,200 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 45,150 UP 200
Hansae 18,100 UP 650
LG HAUSYS 78,500 UP 1,200
Youngone Corp 32,250 0
CSWIND 174,500 DN 5,000
GKL 16,800 UP 50
KOLON IND 40,550 DN 300
HanmiPharm 355,500 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 5,830 DN 20
emart 152,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 00 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 48,250 UP 2,350
HANJINKAL 60,600 DN 200
DoubleUGames 62,100 UP 200
CUCKOO 100,000 UP 2,500
COSMAX 98,700 UP 1,400
MANDO 52,000 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 823,000 UP 21,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 29,800 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,700 DN 50
Big Hit 158,500 DN 3,500
IlyangPharm 82,000 UP 18,900
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
