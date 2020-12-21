Kangwonland 23,300 UP 100

NAVER 284,000 UP 1,500

Kakao 379,500 UP 12,500

NCsoft 864,000 UP 1,000

KIWOOM 124,000 DN 1,500

DSME 26,750 DN 200

DSINFRA 8,120 DN 30

DWEC 4,610 0

DongwonF&B 180,000 0

KEPCO KPS 31,100 DN 550

LGH&H 1,630,000 UP 19,000

LGCHEM 815,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 17,950 DN 400

Fila Holdings 43,350 DN 450

FOOSUNG 11,450 DN 50

SK Innovation 187,500 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 28,200 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 45,150 UP 200

Hansae 18,100 UP 650

LG HAUSYS 78,500 UP 1,200

Youngone Corp 32,250 0

CSWIND 174,500 DN 5,000

GKL 16,800 UP 50

KOLON IND 40,550 DN 300

HanmiPharm 355,500 UP 2,000

BNK Financial Group 5,830 DN 20

emart 152,500 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 00 UP650

KOLMAR KOREA 48,250 UP 2,350

HANJINKAL 60,600 DN 200

DoubleUGames 62,100 UP 200

CUCKOO 100,000 UP 2,500

COSMAX 98,700 UP 1,400

MANDO 52,000 DN 900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 823,000 UP 21,000

INNOCEAN 60,700 UP 100

Doosan Bobcat 29,800 DN 450

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,700 DN 50

Big Hit 158,500 DN 3,500

IlyangPharm 82,000 UP 18,900

