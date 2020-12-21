KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Netmarble 124,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S313500 UP5000
ORION 126,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,750 DN 1,450
BGF Retail 137,000 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 403,000 UP 17,000
HDC-OP 26,550 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 UP 50
SGBC 51,100 UP 1,250
CJ CGV 23,650 DN 650
ShinpoongPharm 122,500 DN 27,000
KEPCO 28,050 DN 250
SamsungSecu 42,600 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 11,450 DN 300
SKTelecom 249,000 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 48,900 DN 100
HyundaiElev 40,900 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,300 DN 500
Yuhan 78,500 UP 6,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,600 DN 200
IBK 9,410 UP 50
DONGSUH 31,900 DN 650
SamsungEng 13,000 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 127,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 4,625 UP 145
Celltrion 367,000 UP 11,000
Huchems 24,500 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 275,500 UP 63,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,400 DN 200
KIH 76,800 UP 1,100
LOTTE Himart 31,150 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,800 UP 1,200
GS 38,200 UP 150
LIG Nex1 29,950 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,050 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,505 DN 155
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,050 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 94,900 DN 900
AMOREPACIFIC 207,000 DN 1,500
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
