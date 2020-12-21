Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Financially troubled SsangYong Motor files for court receivership

All News 15:50 December 21, 2020

By Choi Kyong-ae

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) – Financially troubled SsangYong Motor Co. on Monday filed for court receivership as it struggles with snowballing debts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.

The decision comes after SsangYong Motor, the South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., failed to pay 60 billion won (US$54.8 million) worth of debts to its three creditor banks last week.

The state-run Korea Development Bank, the main creditor of SsangYong, reportedly was scheduled to decide on whether to roll over 90 billion won in loans due Monday.

The SUV-focused carmaker logged operating losses in the past 15 consecutive quarters due to lack of new models and tougher competition with local rivals.

As a result, its vehicle sales fell 19 percent on-year to 96,763 units in the January-November period.

In 2011, Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong Motor for 523 billion won and now holds a 74.65 percent stake in the carmaker.

Mahindra has said it does not have a plan to inject fresh capital into SsangYong and will give up its status as the biggest shareholder of the Korean unit if it finds a new investor.

This file photo taken April 5, 2020, shows SsangYong Motor's plant in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#SsangYong Motor-court receivershi
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!