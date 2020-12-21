S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 21, 2020
All News 16:32 December 21, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.720 0.722 -0.2
3-year TB 0.959 0.963 -0.4
10-year TB 1.679 1.708 -2.9
2-year MSB 0.902 0.908 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.201 2.208 -0.7
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
