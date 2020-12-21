Hanwha Solution to raise 1.2 tln won via stock sale for renewable energy biz
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solution Corp., Hanwha's energy subsidiary, said Monday it will sell new shares to raise 1.2 trillion won (US$1.1 billion) to step up its solar panel business and develop renewable energy technology.
Hanwha Solution's board of directors approved the plan for the issuance of 31.4 million shares to fund its broader plan to invest 2.8 trillion won in the next five years in solar and hydrogen businesses.
The company said it will use the funds in the research and development of advanced solar panel materials and energy storage systems for solar panels.
The company will also spend 200 billion won in the "green" hydrogen business, which uses renewable energy to produce hydrogen from water.
The company said it aims to generate 21 trillion won of revenue in 2025 by targeting the growing renewable energy market in South Korea, the United States and Europe.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
COVID-19 cases top 50,000 in S. Korea amid worsening pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
5
(LEAD) Capital area may ban gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread