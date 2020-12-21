Police review cases similar to vice justice minister's unpunished assault
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Police are looking into past cases that are similar to the new vice justice minister's unpunished assault against a taxi driver to determine whether officers took appropriate steps at the time of the incident, a police official said Monday.
Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu has come under fire after it was reported late last week that he got away free following the altercation in early November.
Lee, who was a lawyer at the time, allegedly grabbed the driver by the collar in an intoxicated state when the man tried to wake him up after arriving at his home in southern Seoul. He was appointed vice minister on Dec. 2.
"We will once again thoroughly review legal precedents with the help of former jurists, lawyers and senior officials who handled the case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency," the official said.
The Seocho Police Station, which has jurisdiction over Lee's neighborhood, applied charges of assault, a crime not punishable against will, not the heavier charges that apply to assault against a driver in motion.
The case was closed last month after the taxi driver indicated he does not want Lee punished.
The official said there have been similar cases where the taxi was deemed to be not moving, qualifying as assault, and other cases where the offender faced heavier charges because an assault on the driver of a soon-to-be moving vehicle was regarded as posing an extra risk.
Police quoted the driver as saying that the vehicle had stopped when the incident occurred.
