Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin wins award for best left-hander in MLB
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean ace Ryu Hyun-jin has been named the best left-handed pitcher in the majors for 2020.
Ryu was announced as the winner of the Warren Spahn Award on Monday (U.S. local time). Presented annually by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame to the best left-hander in Major League Baseball (MLB), the award bears the name of Warren Spahn, who holds the record for most wins by a lefty with 363. Ryu is the first Asian-born pitcher to win the award.
In his first season with the Blue Jays after seven years as a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, Ryu finished third in the American League (AL) Cy Young Award voting. In the truncated, 60-game season, Ryu went 5-2 in 12 starts with a 2.69 ERA, with 72 strikeouts and 17 walks in 67 innings.
Among all qualified left-handers, Ryu ranked second in strikeouts and ERA, and was tied for third in wins.
"Despite the difficulties of the COVID(-19) pandemic, Hyun-jin Ryu had a stellar year on the mound that was certainly worthy of this honor," Warren Spahn Award Committee co-chairman Chuck Shirley said in a release.
The award was created in 1999. Past winners include current and future Hall of Famers such as Randy Johnson and Clayton Kershaw, and Cy Young Award winners CC Sabathia, Johan Santana, David Price, Dallas Keuchel and Blake Snell.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
5
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
COVID-19 cases top 50,000 in S. Korea amid worsening pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) Capital area may ban gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000 on fewer tests, daily death toll hits new high