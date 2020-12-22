Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea claims no confirmed cases of coronavirus: WHO

All News 08:46 December 22, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has conducted coronavirus tests on more than 10,000 people but no outbreak has been reported in the country yet, a World Health Organization report showed Tuesday.

The North has conducted tests on a total of 10,960 people as of Dec. 10 and claims that no cases have been reported, according to the agency's latest weekly situation report on COVID-19.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 alone, 791 people were tested while another 766 tested negative from Dec. 3 to 10, the agency said.

A total of 33,223 people has been released from quarantine as of Dec. 3, it added.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has been relatively swift with its antivirus campaign by closing its border earlier this year and toughening quarantine measures.

This photo, released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 29, 2020, shows an official taking a citizen's temperature at Pyongyang Station in the capital to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

