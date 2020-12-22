Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:33 December 22, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-1 Snow 0
Incheon 07/01 Snow 0
Suwon 07/-3 Snow 0
Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 08/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 04/-7 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 09/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 13/06 Cloudy 0
Daegu 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Busan 10/02 Sunny 10
