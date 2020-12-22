Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

December 22, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-1 Snow 0

Incheon 07/01 Snow 0

Suwon 07/-3 Snow 0

Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 08/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 04/-7 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 09/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/06 Cloudy 0

Daegu 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 10/02 Sunny 10

(END)

