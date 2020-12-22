LPGA star Ko Jin-young opens up gap at top of world rankings
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- By winning the LPGA season finale, Ko Jin-young has given herself some breathing room at the top of the world rankings.
The South Korean star stayed at the top of the latest rankings announced Tuesday with 9.05 points. Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida over the weekend to wrap up the truncated season.
Kim Sei-young, who tied for second at the tournament, stayed at No. 2 in the rankings with 7.77 points.
Two weeks ago, Kim had closed the gap on Ko to 7.69 to 7.38. Ko only made her LPGA season debut in November while biding her time in South Korea during the coronavirus pandemic, and Kim had won twice during Ko's absence, including her first career major.
Ko has since responded with a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women's Open, followed by the win in Florida. Ko has been the top-ranked female golfer since July last year.
Another South Korean player, Park In-bee, stayed at No. 3. Kim Hyo-joo (No. 9) and Park Sung-hyun (No. 10) were the other Koreans inside the top 10.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
5
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
COVID-19 cases top 50,000 in S. Korea amid worsening pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) Capital area may ban gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000 on fewer tests, daily death toll hits new high