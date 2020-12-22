Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LPGA star Ko Jin-young opens up gap at top of world rankings

All News 09:36 December 22, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- By winning the LPGA season finale, Ko Jin-young has given herself some breathing room at the top of the world rankings.

The South Korean star stayed at the top of the latest rankings announced Tuesday with 9.05 points. Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida over the weekend to wrap up the truncated season.

In this Getty Images photo, Ko Jin-young of South Korea imitates a selfie with the trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Yonhap)

Kim Sei-young, who tied for second at the tournament, stayed at No. 2 in the rankings with 7.77 points.

Two weeks ago, Kim had closed the gap on Ko to 7.69 to 7.38. Ko only made her LPGA season debut in November while biding her time in South Korea during the coronavirus pandemic, and Kim had won twice during Ko's absence, including her first career major.

Ko has since responded with a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women's Open, followed by the win in Florida. Ko has been the top-ranked female golfer since July last year.

Another South Korean player, Park In-bee, stayed at No. 3. Kim Hyo-joo (No. 9) and Park Sung-hyun (No. 10) were the other Koreans inside the top 10.

In this Getty Images photo, Ko Jin-young of South Korea tees off at the 15th hole during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Yonhap)

