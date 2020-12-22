Samsung Heavy wins 404 bln-won LNG ship order from Oceania
All News 09:24 December 22, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Tuesday it has received a 404 billion-won (US$365 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas ships from the Oceania region.
Samsung Heavy signed the deal with an unidentified Oceanian shipper to deliver two LNG carriers by September 2024, the company said in a statement.
The company has bagged $4.8 billion worth of orders so far this year, achieving 57 percent of this year's order target of $8.4 billion, a company spokesman said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
